Federation of Chinese Associations donates protective gear to frontliners in SGH

KUCHING: The president of the Federation of Chinese Associations in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian District Dato Richard Wee has taken the initiative to hand over 2,000 pieces of medical protective gear to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here recently.

Present to handover the protective apparels during a session were Wee himself, the federation’s women chief Georgina Chong, the federation’s chairman of its Emergency Disaster Response Committee Kapitan Tan Kok Chiang and team member Aaron Tay.

“The medical protective apparel includes an assortment of 1,100 medical protective clothing, and 1,000 pairs of protective footwear as well as 200 medical protective hoods or head covers. They are to be used by front line medical staff to minimise the risk of infection while attending to patients of the Covid 19 pandemic,” Wee said.

As the support unit of SGH, the federation said that it is their prerogative to ensure that the frontline medical staff in the hospital are adequately equipped with protective apparel so that they are safeguarded while attending and examining the diagnosed or suspected cases.

Apart from the medical protective apparels handed over during the session, the Wee said that the federation will continue to purchase and provide other medical protective products including masks and gloves for the frontline medical staff of SGH.

“These medical protective products are extremely costly. As such, in order to ensure that there are sufficient funds to purchase these items, the federation would once again like to appeal to enthusiastic corporate institutions, businesses and individuals to do their best to donate to the federation’s Emergency Disaster Response Committee,” he said.

Monetary donations can be remitted directly to the federation’s account under the name: The Federation of Chinese Associations in Kuching & Samarahan Division, Sarawak (Hong Leong Bank, account number 01600206296).

Wee also said that the federation would also like to clarify that they have not commissioned any person, firm, or organisation to solicit donations or items from the public on their behalf.

“Enthusiastic donors can deliver the donations directly to a collection centre set up by the federation and the collection centre opens from 9am to 4pm from Mondays to Saturdays and 10am to 2pm on Sundays. Please call 016-8559581 and/ or 012-8817778 for more details,” he said.