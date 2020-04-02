Free haircut for medical personnel

KOTA KINABALU: Medical personnel at the Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital (SWACH) here have been urged to cut their hair short to combat Covid-19.

Making this possible was a team of professional hairstylists from We Saloon, Jo Barbershop & Saloon and MG Saloon, who volunteered to provide free haircut for the medical staff on Tuesday.

Setting an example in a show of support for the hospital frontliners were the Director of SWACH, Dr Tan Bee Hwai, Deputy Director Dr Marcus Netto and QEH2 Emergency Physician, Dr Muhd Yaakub Arifin.

Organising chairman is Dr Cheah Phee Kheng who is the hospital’s Head of the Emergency Department.

Dr Tan said SWACH is one of the hospitals in Sabah designated for the screening and treatment of Covid-19.

“Sporting short hair is easier for one to don the personal protective equipment (PPE),” he said, adding that social distancing was maintained during the hair-cutting exercise.