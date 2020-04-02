Henry: Aid must be tailored according to needs of respective areas

LIMBANG: The Prihatin aid that was rolled out by the federal government must be tailored according to the needs of the respective areas instead of a uniform specification to better suit the needs of villages and settlements affected by the current Movement Control Order (MCO), said Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Henry Sum Agong.

“Every place has different needs. For instance, there is no point in providing rice to paddy planting villages such as those in Ba Kelalan.” he said after attending Limbang Division Disaster Management Committee meeting.

Chaired by Assistant Minister of Modenisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, the meeting was also attended by Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, councilor Awangku Jinal Abidin Pengiran Jawa, Limbang District Officer Sufferi Awang Said and his Lawas counterpart Ladin Atok.

Henry, who is also Lawas MP, said it was inevitable that MCO has resulted in supply shortages in rural areas and steps were taken to overcome this.

The Prihatin aid was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last week as recommended by the national security council to ease hardship of the people and mitigate the fallout of the social-economic impact due to MCO restrictions.

Henry said prudence is needed in disbursing the federal and state aid through the respective divisional or district disaster management committees in the state.

Henry, who is also PBB Ba Kelalan branch chairman, said he has listed items such sugar, cooking oil, flour and biscuits but no rice under the aid pack for recipients in Ba kelalan which is home to the Adan (Bario) rice.

Henry said he will be bringing the issue of targeted recipients in his constituency who still do not have any bank account enable them to receive the Prihatin aid to the attention of the authorities.

“There are also many Bantuan Rakyat 1Malaysia (BR1M) recipients who are not in the Bantuan Sara Hidup list of the last Pakatan Harapan Government, and I will try to get details to facilitate them to receive the aid from federal and state government, “ he added.

Henry said both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg want to ensure that no one is left out in the aid to help them deal with the hardship due to Covid-19 global pandemic which forced the government to impose MCO to stem the spread.