JPBN identifies areas in Kuching, Samarahan affected by Covid-19

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee has today narrowed down the hot spots in Kuching after identifying the district as a Covid-19 red zone with 76 positive cases recorded under phase two of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told a press conference that the areas were:

KUCHING

1. Semariang (20 cases) – Semariang / Taman Sukma

2. Zon 1 (18) – Jalan Arang / Stampin / Jalan lapangan Terbang / Jalan Song / Taman BDC / Jalan Stutong

3. Satok (15) – Patingan / Satok / Sg Maong

4. Taman Sri Wangi (12) – Taman Sri Wangi / Laruh Skim

5. Zon 2 (11) – Central Park / Kenny Hill / Tabuan Laru / SMK Seri Setia / Taman Green Height

Uggah, who is a deputy chief minister, said these areas were identified during the committee’s meeting today.

He said besides Kuching, areas in neighbouring Kota Samarahan (Desa Ilmu, Tanjung Bundong and Muara Tuang) had also been included in the list as the affected areas had 18 confirmed cases.

“More stringent control and monitoring has to be done to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19,” he said.

Phase two of the MCO came into effect yesterday until April 14 with tighter measures imposed to check the spread of the virus.

Yesterday, Uggah explained that districts with more than 41 cases were designated as red zones, while areas with 1 to 40 cases are categorised as orange zones and green zones are areas with no Covid-19 cases.

The districts categorised as orange zones were Kota Samarahan, Miri, Betong, Sarikei, Limbang, Bintulu, Serian, Sibu, Simunjan, Sri Aman, Mukah, Matu and Lawas.