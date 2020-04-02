KTS donates air-conditioners to frontliners at quarantine centres in Kuching

KOTA SAMARAHAN: KTS Group of Companies via its subsidiary Gree Malaysia Sdn Bhd donated six units of Gree portable air-conditioners to the state’s Ministry of Public Health to be used at the three quarantine centres here.

Each quarantine centre will receive two portable units to aid the work of frontliners stationed there.

Family Medicine specialist Dr Sally Suriani Ahip received two units on behalf of the Health Clinic in Kota Samarahan, saying that the air-conditioners would help greatly as medical frontliners would be able to endure the heat better and conduct more screenings as a result.

“We are truly very grateful to KTS Group of Companies because right now we are doing Covid-19 screening outdoors, in the open. As you can see, the zinc roofing is really warm, when you wear the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) it is very uncomfortable.

“After two hours of wearing it, you will be sweating, some of us almost passed out just running the tent (screening centre).

“We did mention that among the equipment that we require, would be something to cool the surroundings. We are very grateful for these air-conditioners, as health care professionals, we are very motivated,” said Dr Sally.