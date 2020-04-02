LHDNM to open stamp duty counters at stamp office branches nationwide

KUCHING: The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDNM) will be opening the stamp duty counters starting tomorrow (Apr 3) at its 34 stamp office branches nationwide to serve those who need to pay stamp duties urgently.

LHDNM, in a press statement said the opening hours for Sarawak branches from Apr 3 until the end of the Movement Control Order (MCO) are from 8am to 12pm, Mondays to Fridays, and closed on weekends.

Agents or representatives who have Stamps ID must submit stamping application and payment online via https://stamps.hasil.gov.my, it added.

LHDNM said priority will be given to individuals who do not have Stamps user ID, and stamp duty payment on assessment notices that cannot be paid online.

“The number of documents is limited to three only at any one time. Only five to 10 stamp duty payers are allowed at any one time into the counter area, depending on the size of the counter area, and they are to practice social distancing whilst at the office.

“Those without urgent stamp duty requirements are urged to postpone their payment until the end of the MCO.”

LHDNM said it has extended all assessment application and stamp duty payment including compound duty which should be stamped or paid on March 18, until April 29 without any penalty imposed.

Any queries and response regarding stamp duty can also be channeled to LHDNM via Hasil Care Line (HCL) at 03-89111000 or +603-89111100 (overseas caller), Hasil Live Chat; filling in the response form at LHDB official portal at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/ and LHDNM official social media accounts: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/LHDNM and Twitter – https://twitter.com/LHDNMofficial.

The HCL will operate from 9am to 5pm (Sundays to Mondays) throughout the MCO.