MASwings further reduces flight frequencies

KOTA KINABALU: The nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed by the Malaysian Government to flatten the spread of Covid-19 which is now extended to April 14 has impacted greatly in reduced passenger movement within and across Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan FT since the MCO implementation on March 18.

MASwings operations on its ATR72-500 and DHC6 Vikings which was initially reduced and some temporary suspension since 23 March 2020 will be further reduced with added cancellation with effect from April 2 by -72 percent on ATR 72-500 services and -38 percent on Vikings.

The massive reduction of flight frequencies and temporary suspension of flights are put in place due to reduced seat demands and load factors forecast during the MCO period.

The on-going Sabah and Sarawak States travel ban order especially those recently imposed which will affect travel within districts attributes further to the declining passenger movement.

MASwings under its Public Service Obligations (PSO) agreement with the Ministry of Transport Malaysia is committed to provide flight services during the MCO period with prior sanctioned for reduction of frequencies and temporary suspension of flights in order to continue the role of transport provider to the local community especially in rural services area.

For any latest information and assistance required, please call our toll-free lines at 1 300 88 3000 and +60 7843 3000 (for outside Malaysia) or visit our official websites at : www.maswings.com.my / www.malaysiaairlines.com.