MCC takes initiative to sanitise wet markets, hawker centres throughout Miri

MIRI: In a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19, the Miri City Council (MCC) conducted a thorough disinfecting of wet markets and hawker centers within its jurisdiction today.

The works were carried out at Tamu Muhibbah, Tamu Kedayan, Tamu Khas, Miri Fish Market, Miri Central Market, Miri Central Market, Unity Food Centre, Krokop Lorong 10 Market, Krokop Lorong 5 Market, Tamu Pujut Corner, Taman Tunku Market, Tamu Morsjaya and Tamu Dato Hj Ahmad Lai.

Miri mayor Adam Yii said in line with the guidelines and directive from the state government, MCC has put up notices to inform the business community on the requirement of social distancing at strategic places in public buildings, supermarkets, grocery shops and at eateries.

“MCC has also carry out scheduled inspections on business establishments, markets and tamus to ensure compliance of the requirements on social distancing, operating hours and personal hygiene of food handlers.

“Additionally, MCC has also initiated preventive measures to disinfect surfaces, goods and appurtenance likely to come in contact with the general public such as markets and tamu since March 23, and will continue with such preventive measures,” Yii told reporters when met during the disinfection of markets and tamu programme at Tamu Muhibbah here today.

Yii also commended Bomba Miri and Divisional Health Office for their guidance and cooperation during the outbreak of Covid-19 in Miri.