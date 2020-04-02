MCO: Claim Indonesians being chased away untrue, says Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The claim that the Malaysian government was chasing away Indonesians in droves throughout the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) effective March 18 to April 14, was untrue and irresponsible, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said such allegations had not only been denied by Malaysia but also Indonesian authorities, including Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi in a statement issued previously.

According to Hishammuddin, he enjoyed a good relationship with Retno, while Wisma Putra and the Indonesian Foreign Ministry were in constant discussions concerning the welfare of citizens of their respective countries, who were residing as foreigners in either country.

“In this connection, my advice to those out there is to check the authenticity of facts before issuing statements.

“Don’t make irresponsible claims which can mar the close ties between Malaysia and Indonesia,” he said, in a statement issued yesterday.

Hishammuddin was responding to a recent statement made by Migrant CARE (Perhimpunan Indonesia untuk Buruh Migran Berdaulat), alleging that the Malaysian government had been chasing away Indonesians on a large scale throughout the imposition of the Movement Control Order instituted by the government to contain Covid-19. – Bernama