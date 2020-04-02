Prosecution to call another five witnesses in Papagomo-Syed Saddiq trial

KUALA LUMPUR: Five more prosecution witnesses are expected to testify in the trial of blogger Papagomo who was charged with insulting and voluntarily causing hurt to then Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

When contacted, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin said the trial which was supposed to have continued Tuesday, was adjourned due to the closure of the courts in line with the movement control order (MCO) imposed by the government from March 18 to April 14, to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he said the Magistrates Court had yet to fix a new date to continue the trial.

“The court will call for a case management hearing once the MCO is over and new dates for the trial will be given then,” Muhammad Hairuliqram explained.

He also said another five prosecution witnesses are expected to testify before Magistrate Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli.

Syed Saddiq, 28, who was the third witness, had completed giving his evidence on Jan 30.

Papagomo, 37, whose real name is Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, is represented by lawyers Logen Narayanan and Nik Saiful Adli Burhan.

The Umno Youth executive council member is charged with insulting the modesty of Syed Saddiq by saying the words “you are stupid” on the sidewalk of Persiaran Impian Perdana, Saujana Impian, at 11.05am on Feb 16 last year.

Framed under Section 509 of the Penal Code, the charge provides for imprisonment which may extend to five years or a fine or both, if found guilty.

He is also charged with voluntarily causing hurt to the Bersatu Youth chief on his neck and shoulder at the same place, time and date, under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term up of up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction. — Bernama