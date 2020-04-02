Ramadan bazaars: On or off will depend on MOH’s stance

PUTRAJAYA: The decision whether to allow Ramadan bazaars to operate this year will depend on the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) stand on the matter and the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob however said, it was still too early to discuss about the matter.

“There is no formal discussion made on the matter and it was also not discussed during the Special Ministerial Committee meeting on the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he said after chairing the meeting here today.

On the Federal Territories Ministry’s proposal for the management of Ramadan bazaars in the Federal Territories to be modified to prevent congestion at the stalls, Ismail Sabri said the government would look into it thoroughly.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri who is also Defence Minister said the public could complaints regarding the MCO with the District Disaster Management Committee (JKPBD) that had been established in each district.

He said complaints and information could also be channelled to relevant ministries through their hotline numbers.

Ismail Sabri said for non-governmental organisations that wished to provide assistance to those in need, they could do so by channelling it through the Social Welfare Department (JKM) which is an agency under the JKPBD.

“Yesterday, JKM issued guidelines for those who are interested to make contributions, such as they must register with JKM and provide the list of the items as well as the receivers,” he added. – Bernama