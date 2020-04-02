RM200 one-off aid for hawkers – City Hall

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) announced that the state government would be giving RM200 one-off aid to hawkers under DBKK.

The announcement was made on the DBKK Facebook page yesterday.

It said aid would be given to licenced hawkers selling at daily markets, night markets, handicraft stalls, Tamu 9/10, weekly markets, building markets, temporary hawkers and kiosks.

These cover hawkers in almost 50 areas in and around the city centre.

Those eligible are to contact Nor Hafizah Niasin at 012-7202382, Deana Dopunge at 014-8523018, Helenna Mohd Johan at 014-9541523, or call 088-521737 / 727 between 8am to 5pm.

Required documentation can be sent through WhatsApp, including a copy of DBKK licence or latest receipt of payment, identification card and banking details for payment purposes.

All information should be provided before April 7.

Eligible parties were reminded not to go to the DBKK office and submit necessary documents via WhatsApp.