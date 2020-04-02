Role of GLCs important in formulating economic strategy during MCO – Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: The role of government-linked companies (GLCs) is important in helping the government formulate a comprehensive economic strategy during and after the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said this during a video conference with six leading government-linked companies (GLCs) to discuss matters related to the country’s economy.

“I have also asked the GLC to play a more proactive role and to be an example to other companies or industries in implementing corporate social responsibility (CSR) to help the rakyat cope with the difficulties during COVID-19 outbreak,” said the Prime Minister in a statement after the video conference.

Earlier, Muhyiddin and Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Aziz held a video conference with six heads of the GLCs at his office in Perdana Putra, here.

Those involved in the video conference were Employees Provident Fund (EPF) chief executive officer (CEO) Tunku Alizakri Raja Muhammad Alias, Permodalan Nasional Berhad CEO Abdul Jalil Rasheed and Khazanah Nasional Berhad managing director Datuk Shahril Ridzuan.

Others included Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) CEO Syed Hamadah Syed Othman, Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) CEO Nik Amlizan Mohamed and Lembaga Tabung Haji CEO Datuk Nik Mohd Hasyudeen. – Bernama