Tyre shops, workshops allowed to operate during MCO

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has allowed tyre shops and workshops in Sabah to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, subject to certain conditions.

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said that only a number of premises, registered under the Public Works Department, would be allowed to conduct operations during the MCO period.

“The number of tyre shops and workshop that will be permitted to operate will be decided by the local authorities in the respective districts,” said Safar in a statement yesterday.

The selected premises will only be allowed to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8am to 2pm.

The same rule will be applied to selected pet shops in the state, whereby they too will be allowed to operate during the aforementioned days and hours.

Safar, who is the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre chairman, also said that the closure of palm oil estates and mill operations in Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Kalabakan, Semporna and Kunak would also be extended to April 14.

He added that Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) markets would not be held in the state during the MCO period.

In the statement, Safar explained that the Sabah COVID-19 Command Centre had decided to extend all of its previous directives up to April 14, in line with the extension of the MCO.

“All authorities are reminded to enforce all rules and resolutions which had been set during the first part of the MCO,” said Safar.