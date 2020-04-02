Villagers gather in large numbers at SUPP Senadin Service Centre hoping to collect food aid

MIRI: The police have been called in to disperse a large crowd of residents in Senadin constituency who had gathered in front of the SUPP Senadin Service Centre building here at around 8am this morning.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who is also SUPP Senadin branch chairman said the crowd of about 80 people mostly came from Tudan, Permyjaya and Pujut areas.

It is learnt that the constituents were prompted to gather in front of the building after witnessing a lorry unloading food rations including sugar and instant noodles there.

Lee said the food rations have been placed in the service centre to be distributed to about 18 villages and longhouses through village chiefs and the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK).

“SUPP Senadin Service Centre has always been assisting our constituents, especially the needy and underprivileged, and recently we have received instructions from the state government to manage food aid delivery.

“We have asked the village chiefs and community leaders to send us the name list of villagers under the B40 group who need this aid and for only them (village chiefs and community leaders) to come here to collect the food rations before distributing them at their villages since yesterday.

“The villagers themselves were never told to collect it from here on their own. Somebody must have spread fake news telling them to come here,” said Lee when contacted today.

Lee said SUPP Senadin branch had earlier sought permission from the Welfare Department (JKM) to disburse the food aid donated by the people here since the department does not have enough manpower.

The food aid was to be distributed in stages and appointments have to be done before the village chiefs and JKKK members can come to collect it at the service centre to avoid crowding.

Lee, who was caught by surprise of the incident, later contacted the police and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) to help disperse the crowd. No legal action has been taken against them as they were only told to return home and to continue to obey the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“To avoid repeating such an incident, SUPP Senadin branch will have to distribute the food rations to the respective village chiefs and JKKKs at their village community halls in the presence of the police.

“I would also like to urge recipients to be patient and not be influenced by any unverified messages that have gone viral on social media,” Lee added.