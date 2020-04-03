19 charged in Bintulu so far for defying MCO — OCPD

BINTULU: Nineteen out of 27 persons arrested for flouting the movement control order (MCO) have been charged in court as of April 1.

District police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili who revealed this said the 19 were charged under Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which provides up to six months’ imprisonment and fine of RM1,000, or both upon conviction.

“Most of them were arrested during roadblocks after they were found to be still moving around even after 7pm without any reasonable excuse,” he told reporters when met after inspecting a roadblock at Jalan Tun Hussein Onn yesterday.

On the compliance level towards the MCO, he said he was satisfied with the overall level shown by Bintulu folk which was over 95 per cent between March 18 and 31.

“Even though there are some vehicles still moving on the road, we have found most of the drivers to be listed under essential services whereby Bintulu has some major industries still operating during the MCO.

“Those stopped during roadblocks were able to produce letters from their employers, to prove they are in the essential services,” he said.

When asked on the movement of people from areas such as Sebauh and Tatau to Bintulu, Zulkipli said those stopped at roadblocks would need to explain to police why they are out.

“We will listen to their reason for being out and if it is to get essential supplies or other services in town, we will allow them to pass through.”

Meanwhile, he said there was an overall decline in crime in the district since the start of the MCO, while zero road accidents were reported to the police yesterday.

Also present during the inspection at the roadblock was 31st Infantry Brigade commander Brig Gen Datuk Johnny Lim Eng Seng.