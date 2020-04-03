AGC yet to reply to Riza Aziz’s representation over money laundering charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has yet to answer a representation by Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz to review his money laundering charges involving US$248 million (RM1.25 billion), allegedly misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Riza, 43, who is the stepson of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, sent the representation to the AGC on Nov 18 last year.

This was disclosed by his lawyer, Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh when asked on the outcome of the representation.

“In the meantime, the AGC is yet to reply to my client’s representation,” he said via WhatsApp message yesterday.

He also said the Sessions Court had postponed to May 5 the case management proceedings which was initially scheduled for April 6 following the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) by the government.

“The defence received a letter from the court today notifying that the court has fixed May 5, at 9 am, for case management following the MCO extension,” he said.

On Aug 9 last year, Judge Rozina Ayob fixed Jan 6 to 9 and Jan 13 to 16 for the trial, but the dates have been vacated pending the outcome of the representation.

On July 5 last year, Riza, the owner of Red Granite Pictures, pleaded not guilty to five charges of money laundering.

On the first charge, the producer of Wolf of The Wall Street was accused of being involved in money laundering proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to US$1,173,104 via a transaction made from an account with the number 11116073 which belonged to Good Star Limited at RBS Coutts, Switzerland to account number 123248291 of City National Bank, Los Angeles, belonging to Red Granite Productions Inc.

The money was allegedly misappropriated from IMDB funds between April 12 and May 12 at City National Bank, Los Angeles Main, 525 South Flower Street, Los Angeles, California.

On the second charge, Riza, who is the son of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor from her previous marriage, was accused of committing the same offence involving US$9 million via transfers from the same account on Sept 10, 2012, and Oct 10, 2012, at the same premises.

On the third and fourth charges, he was accused of the same offence involving US$133 million and US$60 million in money transfers from account number 81134378 belonging to Aabar Investment PJS Limited, at BSI SA, Lugano, Switzerland to account number 6C02250A at BSI Bank Limited, Singapore belonging to Red Granite Capital Ltd.

The offence was allegedly committed at BSI Ltd, 7 Temasek Boulevard, #32-01 Suntec Tower One, Singapore on June 18, 2012, and Oct 23, 2012.

On the fifth charge, Riza was accused of committing the same offence amounting to US$45 million at the same venue on Nov 14, 2012.

The charges were framed according to Section 4(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which carries a fine not exceeding RM5 million or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both upon conviction. — Bernama