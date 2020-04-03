Another 122 Covid-19 patients recover — Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The number of patients recovered from the Covid-19 infection in Malaysia increased again yesterday with 122 patients have been discharged.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said it brought the total number of recovered cases to 767 or 24.6 per cent of the total cases.

The number of patients who recover increases each day throughout the week, he said.

On the development of the case in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Johor which is under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), Dr Noor Hisham said there were 11 new positive cases recorded in the district, bringing the total number to 122 so far.

“In Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid, Simpang Renggam, there were 89 cases with an increase of one case and other localities have 33 cases,” he said.

He said the cumulative number of positive cases in Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat, Selangor which also under EMCO, was 287 cases.

“A total of 90 cases were recorded in Kampung Sungai Lui alone involving 25 cases attended the tabligh gathering in Sri Petaling and 65 cases were close contacts. Outside the village there were 197 cases and 21 of them were linked to the tabligh gathering while 176 cases were their close contacts,” he said. — Bernama