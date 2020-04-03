Another child attacked by dog in Sibu, authorities investigating

SIBU: Another dog attack episode occurred here barely a month after a five-year-old girl was attacked and bitten by a stray dog in Jalan Sentosa.

The latest incident came to light after Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting posted in his Facebook page today of a dog attack on a child in Salim-Stabau area.

“Even though the case is in SRDC (Sibu Rural District Council’s area) the Tuai Rumah informed me about this dog attack on a child that happened yesterday.

“I have forwarded the details to the relevant authorities,” Ting said.

On March 8, a five-year-old girl was attacked and bitten by a stray dog on her face, mouth and eyelids.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a recent statement that the bite wounds were not washed with clean water and soap immediately after the incident.

The Health Ministry has confirmed that the girl’s death on March 26 was due to rabies.

Meanwhile, SMC in a statement today, said their Enforcement Unit has incorporated efforts to instill greater public awareness on the danger of rabies.

“This is done in addition to the daily dog catching exercise conducted on-site by our PH (Public Health) Stray Dog Catching team.

“In this regard, SMC Daily Covid-19 Inspection Team headed by SMC Enforcement officers have begun the distribution of flyers on eradicating rabies, especially at pharmacies and supermarket outlets while ensuring social distancing requirements are met during this period of the Movement Control Order (MCO),” it added.

This two-prong approach will hopefully bring about better utilization of resources during this challenging time.

“In connection with the above, SMC teams have conducted a rabies awareness campaign as well while inspecting two major supermarkets today, namely Sing Kwong Supermarket and Farley Supermarket; three other major business outlets, namely KFC Sdn Bhd, Pizza Hut Sdn Bhd and Watson; and another three coffee shops at Salim areas.

“Today, the dog unit is conducting a stray catching operation at Seduan area, and the staff has elected to use tranquilliser guns.”

It disclosed that yesterday when the council dog unit was doing operations in Rejang Park market, there was a lady who tried to stop them from carrying out their duties.

“I urge the public not to interfere as obstructing public officers carrying out their duties is against the law. For that case the police had to intervene.”