‘Army prepared to send essentials to rural areas’

BINTULU: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) is ever-ready to deploy its assets to transport food supplies and other daily necessities to rural areas in Sarawak during the movement control order (MCO), says 31st Infantry Brigade commander Brig Gen Datuk Johnny Lim Eng Seng.

He said the State Disaster Management Committee will be coordinating the transportation of goods when using military assets.

“In Bintulu, if there is a need for that, we will help as much as we can. However our priority now is helping the police enforce the MCO.

“I believe that the Bintulu Resident’s Office is now coordinating and identifying the localities that need the assistance,” Lim told reporters during a joint inspection of a roadblock with district police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili at Jalan Tun Hussein Onn yesterday.

Lim said he was pleased with the level of collaboration between the military and police in enforcing the MCO, adding 49 army personnel are involved in manning roadblocks and carrying out joint patrols in Bintulu.

He also congratulated the public here for cooperating and complying with the MCO, and thanked those who had donated food and drinks to personnel manning the roadblocks.