Covid-19: 28 new positive cases detected in Sarawak, total at 239

KUCHING: The number of new positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak increased from 23 yesterday to 28 today, bringing the total number of cases to 239 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Secretariat in a statement said 25 of these cases were being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Kuching while three more cases are being treated at Miri Hospital.

To date, Sarawak has already recorded nine deaths since the first case was reported on March 17.

SDMC Secretariat also reported a total of 130 new cases of person-under-investigation (PUI) being recorded today, with a total of 1,509 PUI cases since Jan 11.

Out of these, 1,130 cases tested negative while 140 cases are still awaiting laboratory test results.

A total 52 of these new PUI cases were recorded in Kuching district, out of which 16 cases involved those who went for screening at the Youth and Sports Complex while the remaining 36 were at SGH Kuching.

The other PUI cases were in Bau with 3 cases, Samarahan (10), Asajaya (1), Serian (19), Betong (27), Sibu (2), Bintulu (4), and Miri (12).