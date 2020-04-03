Covid-19: Increasing number of cured cases not a signal to violate MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: As the days go by, the number of Covid-19 cases which have been cured have increased, but this is not the green light for the public to ignore the Movement Control Order (MCO) which entered the second phase Wednesday.

The public still needs to give their cooperation, maintain discipline and abide by the MCO in order to break the chain of Covid-19 infections which have become the nightmare of the global community.

On Wednesday, 108 patients infected with Covid-19 were cured, the highest number in a single day, bringing the total number in the country to 645.

This is undoubtedly good news, but at the same time, the percentage of people who must continue to comply with the MCO must increase in order to stop the outbreak.

Yesterday was the 16th day of the MCO, and the security personnel manning the roadblocks and patrols have taken on a sterner stance with people who persist on breaking the rules.

Meanwhile, the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has said that the public has until April 30 to check for eligibility for the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) aid for the B40 and M40 groups, which is a part of the initiatives under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN).

In the case of the Employee Provident Fund (EPF), applications have started coming in for the i-Lestari Account 2 withdrawal scheme.

Contributors have until the end of April to apply for monthly withdrawals which begin in May, and since the EPF offices are closed until April 14 following the extension of the MCO, members of the public can submit their applications through the KWSP i-Akaun application or send an email to the body.

Meanwhile, other than complying with the MCO, members of the public are also advised to observe hygiene at all times, and continue family activities at home.

At the same time, they are urged not to spread fake news which will ultimately cause panic among the people.

Almost everyday, the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s Quick Response Team has had to come up with statements denying fake news on the social media created by irresponsible netizens.

Perhaps such acts are the result of boredom, but they will also qualify the originator of these ‘news’ for an investigation under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 which provides for a sentence of up to RM50,000 or one year’s jail or both, if found guilty. — Bernama