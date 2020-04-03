Covid-19: Three more deaths, 217 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia

KUCHING: Three more deaths from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) were recorded in the country today, bringing the death toll from the virus to 53, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hashim Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham added that another 217 new positive cases were reported in the country, bringing the nationwide cumulative tally to 3,333.

He said that a total of 827 patients who tested positive have since recovered, and 60 patients were discharged from hospitals today.

A total of 108 patients are currently receiving treatment at intensive care units, where 54 patients out of the 108 required ventilator support.

To date, 6.98 per cent of 47,723 samples nationwide tested positive for Covid-19.