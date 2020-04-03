Dr Rundi also in quarantine after attending March 27 meeting

KUCHING: Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom has confirmed that he has also quarantined himself after coming into contact with people who later tested positive for Covid-19.

“Yes, (I) received notification for home quarantine after the meeting on March 27,” he said, referring to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) sub committee meeting held on March 27.

One person attending that meeting had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Earlier, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian had revealed in a Facebook post that he too had received a Home Surveillance Order to quarantine himself at home.

Dr Sim shared a photo of the Home Surveillance Order issued to him today by the Sarawak Health Department which amongst others stated that he must be segregated at home for supervision and observation until April 9.

Other than Dr Sim, the members of the state cabinet who are now under quarantine are Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Awang Tengah and Fatimah were also placed under quarantine after a person who attended their JPBN food sub-committee meeting last Friday tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Uggah, who heads JPBN, had been quarantined after being in close contact with Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil who has confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Jerip told The Borneo Post’s sister daily, Utusan Borneo today that he was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment last night.