Dr Sim fourth Sarawak minister now quarantined in the line of duty

KUCHING: Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian has joined the list of Sarawak Cabinet members who have been quarantined after coming into contact with people who were later found to be Covid-19 positive.

In a Facebook post today, he shared a photo of the Home Surveillance Order issued to him today by the Sarawak Health Department which amongst others stated that he must be segregated at home for supervision and observation until April 9.

After a few close calls and despite all the precautions, one of the person attended the SDMC (State Disaster Management Committee) sub committee meeting on 27 March 2020 was diagnosed Covid-19 positive.

“Though I am well (no cough, no short of breath, no fever), I am am not Covid-19 positive. As part of the Standard Operating Procedure for close proximity to Covid-19 positive case (anyone exposure in last 14 days), precautionary measures means all of us in the meeting (Day 8 post exposure) will need to be self isolation at home.

“Not just in case we become infected but more importantly not to infect the others if you happen to be infected though you are well and not having symptoms,” said Dr Sim on Facebook, which has been his main source of communication to the public during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Sim also said he will pray for speedy recovery of everyone, the safety of the frontliners, and for Sarawak to win the war against Covid-19.

He advised everyone to please stay at home during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, because that is the only way they can stop infection and stop being infected.

“Panic doesn’t help. Politicking doesn’t help. Stay home helps,” he said.

Other than Dr Sim, the members of the state cabinet who are now under quarantine are Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Awang Tengah and Fatimah were also placed under quarantine after a person who attended their JPBN food sub-committee meeting last Friday was found to be Covid-19 positive.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Uggah, who heads JPBN, had been quarantined after being in close contact with Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil who has confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Jerip told The Borneo Post’s sister daily, Utusan Borneo, this morning that he was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) last night.

“It’s true. I am now in SGH and will be quarantined here for 14 days,” he said when contacted.

Dr Jerip, who is also Mambong assemblyman, added that he contracted the disease through contact with someone in the Good News Fellowship Conference Church cluster.

Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep in his Facebook post today also revealed that he is now also in self quarantine for 14 days after coming into close contact with Dr Jerip during Bau District Disaster Management Committee meeting on March 30.

Henry said he went to the Covid-19 screening centre at Youth and Sports Complex in Kuching earlier today to get tested.