Fatimah: Ministry distributed total of 177,893 packs of foods to frontliners throughout Sarawak

KUCHING: A total of 177,893 packs of food were distributed to frontliners from 16 agencies from divisional right up to district levels across Sarawak from March 24 to April 2, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development said her ministry had sprung into action in the distribution of food packs following the green light by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Yesterday (April 2) I approved requests for additional packs from PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) and PGA (General Operations Force) as addtional staff had to be deployed to further beef up on the enforcement of MCO (Movement Control Order).

“This is inevitable. So is our expanding budget,” she said in a statement today.

Fatimah is currently under self-quarantine together with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan after both of them attended a meeting with a man who later tested positive for Covid-19 before the Movement Control Order was enforced.

Apart from food, Fatimah said upon the request of medical staff who are frontliners from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), the Sarawak government is now providing “Rest Rooms” at Astana Wing Riverside Majestic Hotel.

She extended her appreciation to Chong Estate Realty for fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

As of yesterday, 50 rooms were used by 120 doctors, nurses, assistant medical officers and drivers, she added.

On behalf of the state government, Fatimah recorded sincere thanks to all frontliners.

“We salute you for your committed services, and sacrifices to combat and contain Covid-19.

“May God grant us good health, strength and resilience during this very challenging times,” said Fatimah.