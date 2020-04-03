Fuel prices lower as RON95, RON97 drop eight sen, diesel down 10 sen

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will be eight sen per litre lower, at RM1.30 and RM1.60 respectively, for the week beginning April 10.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, said the price of diesel will also be lower, by 10 sen per litre, at RM1.58.

“The reduction in the prices of these petroleum products is due to world oil prices continuing to drop, partly because of the global economic uncertainty brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

It also said that the government will continue to monitor the impact of the changing world oil prices and take the appropriate measures to ensure the continued well-being and prosperity of the people. – Bernama