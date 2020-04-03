Health DG: Sarawakians, Sabahans transiting through KL can undergo quarantine in home states

KUCHING: Sarawakians and Sabahans who transit at Kuala Lumpur are allowed to undergo their 14-day mandatory quarantine in their home states, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Aside from those from the Borneo states, Dr Noor Hisham said individuals entering the country will now subject to the mandatory quarantine effective today (April 3).

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob stressed that all Malaysians and visitors from overseas will be subjected to the quarantine procedure at all entry points, whether by air, sea or land channels.

He said buses will transport returnees to the respective quarantine centres and a task force has been established to look after the welfare of the returnees for the 14 day period.

Ismail added that this was because many countries experienced an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases when their citizens returned from abroad.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) also said in a statement today that Sarawakians who return from overseas need not go through the compulsory quarantine in Kuala Lumpur but must do so at the assigned quarantine centre in Sarawak upon reaching the state.

“It has been decided that Sarawakians returning from overseas need not be quarantined in Kuala Lumpur, but in Sarawak,” said the SDMC Secretariat.

On another matter, the SDMC Secretariat revealed the compliance rate by Sarawakians on the Movement Control Order (MCO), which is in effect until April 14, has improved by 0.5 percent to 95.5 percent.

It said the police had arrested 32 people who had flouted the MCO yesterday (April 2).

They comprised 15 in Kuching, four in Miri, three in Padawan, three in Kota Samarahan, three in Bau, two in Sarikei, one in Bintulu and one in Serian.

A total 44 were charged in court today (Apri 3). Kota Samarahan had the most cases with 14.

This was followed by Padawan (13), Serian (8), Kuching (6), Miri (1), Bintulu (1) and Meradong (1).