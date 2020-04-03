Jackie Wong in good health after test results come back negative for Covid-19

KUCHING: National hammer thrower Jackie Wong Siew Cheer, who was tested positive for Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) two weeks ago, is now in good health.

The athlete, who is still being treated at Sibu Hospital, said the test results of his recent sample had come back negative.

“I am in good health. My latest sample is negative,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post’s sister paper Utusan Borneo here today.

Despite so, Wong said he was still waiting for his sample to be tested again.

“I am waiting for the test again. If the result comes back negative, I will be discharged and allowed to go home,” he said.

He added that the next test might be done in two days, hoping that the result would be a negative one.

Wong was the first Malaysian athlete who was infected with Covid-19.

He was suspected to have been infected with the novel coronavirus while visiting his father, Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu, who had been tested postive for Covid-19.