Kampung Pogunon folks donate excess fruits, vegetables to those in need during MCO

KOTA KINABALU: Some folks in Kampung Pogunon, Penampang here have stepped up to help their neighbours affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) by donating excess fruits and vegetables to those in need.

Those who have an excess of fruits and vegetables are donating them to others in the village on the condition that they take only what they need.

Photos of the free vegetables and fruits made the rounds on social media, with netizens heaping praise and gratitude on those who are doing their bit to help the needy.

Bags of the free fruits and vegetables were hung on fences for those who need it to help themselves while some were placed in neat bunches on tables for them to take.

The MCO was implemented in a bid to stop the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Malaysia from March 18 to March 31 but was extended to April 14.