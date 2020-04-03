Market vendors urged to contact DBKK officers

KOTA KINABALU: Eligible market vendors licensed under the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) should contact the local authority to get the Sabah government’s RM200 one-off assistance to help them cope with the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman said the market hawkers do not need to visit the DBKK office but only contact the officers to submit the relevant documents to get the assistance.

“Please provide via WhatsApp a copy of the latest license or payment receipt, identification card and bank account details for payment purposes. Due date is April 7, 2020.

“There is no need to visit the Kota Kinabalu City Hall office,” said the Mayor in a statement here.

Contact the DBKK officers, Nor Hafizah Niasin at +6012 7202382 or +6088 521737, Deana Dopunge at +6014 8523018 or +6088 521727, and Helena Mohd Johan at +6014 9541523 or +6088 521 727.

DBKK licensed hawkers are operating at the daily markets at Central Plaza Kepayan, Jejantan Segama, Kinamount, Manggatal, Taman Foh Sang, Taman Kemahuan Likas, Taman Sinar Baru, Taman Tun Fuad, Telipok, Kepayan, Lido, Koperasi Pembangunan Desa, and Inanam, night markets at Foh Sang, Inanam, Kampung Air, Kepayan Rumah Murah, Kingfisher, Manggatal, Putera Jaya Telipok, Segama, Sembulan, Sunny Supermarket Tanjung Aru, Sinsuran and SAFMA, handicraft stall at Sinsuran, tamu 9/10 at Telipok, Manggatal and Inanam, weekend market at Foh Sang, Gaya Square, Jalan Gaya, Kampung Air, Manggatal, Sacred Heart, Asia City and Taman Putera Jaya, weekend markets at Foh Sang, Gaya Square, Jalan Gaya, Kampung Air, Manggatal, Sacred Heart, Asia City and Taman Putera Jaya, building markets at Kota Kinabalu, Inanam, Manggatal, Sembulan and Telipok, temporary hawker markets at Api Api Night Market, Pantai Tanjung Aru and Tanjung Lipas, and Kiosk Tembakau at Inanam and Kolombong.