MCO compliance rate between 95 to 96 per cent – CP

KUCHING: The Movement Control Order (MCO) compliance level in Sarawak today is still between 95 to 96 per cent, says Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

He noted that since the start of the MCO on March 18, Sarawak police have arrested a total of 381 suspects for defying the order.

They were arrested under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.

“As of March 18, 235 of those arrested have been charged in court,” said Aidi when contacted.

He also said 208 of the accused have pleaded guilty while 19 pleaded not guilty.

A total of 90 of the accused have been sentenced to jail while another 59 were sentenced and fined. Meanwhile, 36 of the accused have been slapped with only a fine.

He also said that arrest warrants have been issued against eight suspects who failed to turn up in court for the charges.

On another note, between 8am on April 2 to 8am today (April 3), a total of 32 suspects have been arrested for violating the MCO.