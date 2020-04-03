Muhyiddin inspects implementation operation of PRIHATIN package

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday visited the Economic Stimulus Implementation & Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (LAKSANA) at the Ministry of Finance here to monitor the implementation of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) announced last Friday.

Muhyiddin said LAKSANA is responsible for ensuring the initiatives worth RM250 billion announced under PRIHATIN package is well implemented.

“I understand the allocation channels to register taxi drivers and tour guides would be carried out starting today (yesterday).

“I hope the registration and review process for Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) would proceed smoothly,” he said.

During the visit, Muhyiddin was briefed by the National Budget Office director cum LAKSANA unit head Johan Mahmood Merican on the operation of PRIHATIN implementation.

LAKSANA was established on March 16 to monitor the implementation of the Economic Stimulus Package 2020 (PRE).

LAKSANA has been tasked with the preparation of periodic reports on the status of implementation and achievement of initiatives relating to PRE to the Economic Action Council chaired by the Prime Minister.

Also present in the visit were Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz; International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahri.

Members of the public can enquire about PRIHATIN with the Finance Ministry at 03-8882 9089, 03-8882 9087, 03-8882 9191, 03-8882 4565, 03-8882 4566 (office hours) or email to : [email protected] [email protected] or telegram: PRE PRIHATIN or via Finance Ministry Facebook.

The people can also contact the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) at 1-800 882 747 or 03-8911 1000 for enquiries. — Bernama