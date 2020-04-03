New Armed Forces team to help police enforce MCO

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) will deploy a new team to assist the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) in enforcing the second phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO), starting today.

Fifth Infantry Division General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General Datuk Mohamad Khir Abdullah said the new team would take over the duties of the team deployed previously, since the MCO began.

“We provide full assistance to PDRM, as we have for 40 roadblocks and 17 patrols throughout Sabah, as of today (yesterday). This involved over 700 troops comprising 45 from the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM), 30 from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) and the rest from the Malaysian Army (TDM).

“Beginning noon today, the new batch of troops will begin their duties for two weeks in their designated areas. There will also be an addition of 70 troops from TLDM to be stationed at Sandakan. Should there be further requirements or announcements regarding the MCO, the ATM is prepared to deploy as many troops as possible,” said Mohamad Khir.

He added that the ATM was prepared to provide assistance including in the form of assets throughout the MCO period, in order to break the Covid-19 chain.

So far, the ATM had provided heavy vehicles and field beds.

“We have not been required to provide assets for the purpose of enforcement, only some heavy vehicles to transport Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from China, recently. We have also loaned approximately 100 field beds to Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) for the new Covid-19 quarantine centre in Likas,” he said.

He told this to reporters after a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal at the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS) here, yesterday.

Mohamad Khir, who had served for 41 years in the Malaysian Armed Forces, will retire and hand over his duties to Fifth Brigade Major General Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, who will take over beginning today.