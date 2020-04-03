No Ramadan bazaars if MCO still in effect, says Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: No Ramadan bazaars will be allowed to operate if the Movement Control Order (MCO) is still enforced, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

However, he said, if the MCO is lifted, the National Security Council (MKN) would come out with standard operating procedure (SOP).

“We will provide the SOP after MCO (is lifted), and we will decide whether Ramadan bazaars can be held with a certain SOP after this.

“However, if phase two of the MCO continues or another MCO is implemented, then we will not allow Ramadan bazaars to operate,” he said after chairing the Special Ministerial Committee (on MCO) meeting here today. – BERNAMA