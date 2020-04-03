Number of Covid-19 hot spots increases in Kuching red zone

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee has expanded the number of hot spots in Kuching district, which is now categorised as a Covid-19 red zone.

In a statement, the committee secretariat said 107 new positive cases were recorded in Kuching today and the hot spots were listed as:

1. Semariang (22 cases) – Semariang Batu / Jalan BentaraTaman Sukma / Bandar Baru Semariang

2. Satok (17) – Satok / Jalan Patingan / Sungai Maong

3. Taman Sri Wangi (16) – Taman Sri Wangi / Laruh Skim / Kampung Pinang Jawa

4. Zon 1 (13) – Jalan Arang / Stampin / Jalan Lapangan Terbang / Taman Stampin Barat / Kampung Cemerlang) / Jalan Stampin Timur / Jalan Stampin Tengah

5. Zon 2 (11) – Tabuan Height / Taman BDC / Jalan Stutong / Jalan Kempas

6. Zon 7 (11) – Jalan Semaba / Batu Kawa / Taman Desa Wira / Sunny Hill / Jalan

Stapok / Taman Beverly

7. Demak Laut (5) – Demak Laut / Demak Baru / Kampung Rampangi

8. Zon 3 (4) – Kenny Hill / Central Park

9. Zon 4 (4) – SMK Seri Setia / Tabuan Laru / Muara Tabuan / Tabuan Desa

10. Zon 5 (3) – Lorong Abdul Rahim / Taman Green Height

11. Zon 6 (1) – Taman Riverview

In Kota Samarahan, where it has been designated an orange zone, the hot spots were identified as Desa Ilmu, Tanjung Bundong and Muara Tuang – where all the 18 confirmed cases were recorded.

Districts with more than 41 cases were designated as red zones, while areas with 1 to 40 cases are categorised as orange zones. Green zones are areas with no Covid-19 cases.