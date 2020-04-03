Police arrest 37 for defying MCO

KUCHING: A total of 37 individuals were arrested for defying the movement control order (MCO) between 8am on Wednesday (April 1) and 8am yesterday.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said they were all were arrested under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.

“Since the start of the MCO on March 18, we have arrested a total of 349 suspects,” Aidi said when contacted yesterday.

A total of 191 suspects have been charged in court under the regulation, where 164 plead guilty and 19 claimed trial.

From those who pled guilty, 78 were sentenced to jail, 38 received jail time and a fine, and 30 others were slapped with only a fine.

The other 18 who pled guilty are still waiting for their probation reports to be completed.

“We have also issued eight warrants of arrest for those who have failed to turn up to court for the charges,” said Aidi.

Within the same 24-hour period on March 31 and April 1, the police made 36 arrests related to the MCO.