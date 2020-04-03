Prime Minister receives cash donations of RM4.6 mln for Covid-19 Fund

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today received cash contributions totalling RM4.6 million from several companies for the Covid-19 Fund, bringing the total amount collected to date to RM19.52 million.

Among the companies were Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) represented by its president and chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad with RM2 million contribution, while RHB Bank Berhad Group, represented by the group’s managing director and CEO Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli, donated RM1 million.

However, cash donation from RHB is credited to the Ministry of Health’s fund.

Sapura Holdings Sdn Bhd, represented by its president and CEO Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin, also contributed RM1 million while Syarikat 99 Speedmart Sdn Bhd’s executive director Ng Lee Tieng presented RM1 million on behalf of the company.

Kwong Wah Yit Poh Press Berhad, represented by its assistant editor-in-chief Jimmy Ng, contributed RM600,000.

At the event, the prime minister also received 20 ventilators worth RM3.9 million from Mah Sing Group Berhad, presented by the group’s managing director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum.

The Covid-19 Fund was launched on March 11 as part of the government’s effort to help the people affected by the pandemic. – Bernama