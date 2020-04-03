RM500,000 for 6,000 UMS students; RM200,000 for Sabah students in peninsula, S’wak

KOTA KINABALU: Education and Innovation Minister, Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob has urged tertiary students from Sabah to adhere to the Movement Control Order (MCO) so that the Covid-19 spread in the country could be contained.

Speaking at a ceremony at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) yesterday, Dr Yusof said that if everyone cooperated in complying with the order, the spread could be controlled more swiftly.

He also said that a total of RM200,000 had been allocated to help students from Sabah studying at tertiary institutes in Sarawak and in Peninsular Malaysia.

He also said that the Sabah government had started to look after the welfare of all students from Sabah who are in the state, in Sarawak, Peninsular Malaysia as well as from abroad since the start of the MCO.

“We have also assisted our students who were stuck at the airports,” he said.

He reminded that his ministry had put in place a website portal where they can seek assistance and that there is also a liaison office in Peninsular Malaysia where they can refer to for any assistance.

During the event yesterday, the Sabah government which was represented by Dr Yusof to hand over RM500,000 to Universiti Malaysia Sabah in aid of its 6,000 students affected by the MCO.

Also present at the event were UMS vice chancellor, Professor Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin, Sabah State Secretary, Datuk Safar Untong and Sabah Credit Corporation chairman, Dato John Khoo.