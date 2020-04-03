Sanitisation works carry on in Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Betong and Simunjan

KUCHING: Sanitisation works to curb the spread of the Covid-19 were held in a few areas in Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Betong and Simunjan as early as 8.30am this morning.

The operation was spearheaded by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) together with representatives from the Ministry of Health, police and the local councils.

In Kuching, the operation were carried out at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) involving 17 personnel from Bomba, six personnel from Airport Fire and Rescue Services, 10 personnel from the Kuching South City Council and three personnel from Ministry of Health at 10am.

“The focus of today’s operation is at public areas. We will start the sanitisation works at places which are accessible to the public,” said Sarawak Bomba Assistant Director (Operations) Tiong Ling Hii at KIA this morning.

The operation was also carried out at the Semarak market and Pusat Penjaja Maong Tengah at 9am, involving 10 Bomba personnel and 10 personnel from the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

In Simunjan, the sanitisation works were carried out at Masjid Darul Hijrah Simunjan around 9.50am involving five Bomba personnel and six Ministry of Health personnel, two police personnel and one member from the Simunjan District Council.

In Betong, the sanitisation works were carried out at the Betong market, Betong wet market and Spaoh market.

Works were carried out by five Bomba personnel, five from Ministry of Health, two police personnel and four members of the Betong District Council.

Meanwhile, Bomba at 8.30am this morning also conducted sanitisation works at the houses of two patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in Kota Samarahan, which involved 13 Bomba personnel and three from the Ministry of Health.