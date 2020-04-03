SDMC continues daily updates, meetings through video conferencing

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will now be holding its daily update and discussion meetings through video conferencing.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah assured that the SDMC is still functioning even after a number of the committee members, including he himself, are now undergoing home quarantine after they attended a meeting in which one person tested positive for Covid-19.

“W are also keeping in touch through our phones. Please be assured, here is no let-up in our joint efforts to fight this dreaded and highly infectious disease.

“We hold our daily morning meetings through video conferencing now as we cannot leave our homes.

“It is still the same meeting although we do this now from our own homes,” said Uggah who is also Deputy Chief Minister in a statement today.

He also stated the meeting through this video conferencing approach was initiated by the Sarawak Multimedia Authority and had been held since this week.

Uggah is assisted in the SDMC by Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Dagang and Deputy State Secretaries Datuk Ik Pahon and Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

Among those participating in the committee are the police, armed forces, General Operations Force, National Security Council, Royal Customs Departments. Radio Televisyen Malaysia, Public Communications Unit (UKAS), State Security and Enforcement Unit, Information Department, Immigration Departmen and Health Department as well as all the Resident’s and District Offices.

Uggah also said the SDMC secretariat at Wisma Bapa Malaysia was operating around the clock.

The respective divisional level committees are also operating likewise, he added.

‘Whatever statements or information that the public needs to know will be released through statements instead of the daily media conference carried live by UKAS and in news items over RTM, Astro Awani and Bernama TV.

“We have to play safe. I hope all will play safe by staying at home in this difficult time.

“We all have to do our part to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19,” he said,

He also advised the people to continue to heed whatever directives and advise given, particularly on the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO), keeping a high standard of personal hygiene, practicing social distancing, crowd minimising and frequently washing their hands with soap and water or hand sanitiser.