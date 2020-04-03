Wee: 100 urban poor families living at KMC flats to receive food assistance in view of MCO

KUCHING: About 100 urban poor families living at KMC flats will receive food assistance in view of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the council had collected cash and daily necessities from several quarters, good Samaritans and supermarkets here.

“We received RM14,600 from the ‘Art of Heart’ fundraising project organised by local artist Gerald Goh, and also 60 packs of groceries from Everrise and H&L.

“TM Sarawak contributed RM3,500 in cash handed over by its General Manager, Jafer Sadig Abdul Lathiff. Additional RM7,000 were received from Kirsen Enterprise, Tan Weng Kean, Best Respect Sdn Bhd and Chee Yong Company,” he said when met at MBKS.

Wee hopes the donation and sponsorship will be able to reduce the burden of those who need it.

In a separate matter, MBKS had held disinfection operation at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) on Friday morning from 10am to 2pm.

The operation was held in collaboration with Bomba and MBKS enforcement officers.

Wee said they were short of resources but MBKS had disinfected one or two buildings before this and will be going to other commercial areas after this.