Airlines to face tough operating conditions, airports to fare better

KUCHING: Airlines are expected to face tougher operating conditions following the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic due to the restrictions and collapse in air travel, but airports are expected to fare slightly better.

The research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) noted that AirAsia Group Bhd’s (AirAsia) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) fourth quarter of the financial year 2019 (4QFY19) came in below expectations.

“We are expecting more losses ahead following the Covid-19 pandemic which is taking its toll on airlines operators including AirAsia due to the restrictions and collapse in air travel,” it opined.

AirAsia Malaysia will temporarily suspend all international and domestic flights from March 29 to April 25, while AirAsia Philippines will be suspended from March 20 to April 14. Additionally, AirAsia Indonesia will see a sharp reduction in frequency in its international flights. Similarly, AirAsia Thailand will halt its international flights from March 22 to April 25.

“As such, over the medium term, we expect AirAsia to face an extremely tough operating environment derailed by widespread travel disruptions due to the Covid-19, to be hit by both lower ticket prices and load factor which are likely to drag down yields, and hence a very challenging earnings outlook ahead,” the research team said.

With a net cash of RM2.2 billion as at December 31, 2019, Kenanga Research expected AirAsia to be able to weather through this Covid-19 crisis and hopefully without deteriorating its balance sheet.

“Nevertheless, in the meantime, the sector could be further de-rated by longer-than-expected recovery and mired with losses. Elsewhere, we expect maintenance cost to remain high due to accounting treatment for aircrafts under sales and leaseback arrangements,” it added.

As for airports, following the introduction by the Malaysian government on the ‘Movement Control Order’ (MCO) on the nation for two weeks effective March 18 to March 31, 2020 (it has since been extended to April 14), prohibiting foreign arrivals into the country and also Malaysian nationals from leaving the country, there were many flights cancellations which could impact MAHB passenger movements, Kenanga Research said.

“For example, Malaysia Airlines will significantly reduce its overall network during the MCO and have suspended flights include those to India and the Philippines on top of previously suspended services to Saudi Arabia, South Korea, as well as Beijing Daxing,” it said.

Aside from that, it pointed out that MAHB’s management is still in talks with finance ministry officials on the funding mechanism of the proposed rebates for MAHB’s rental premises and aircraft landing and parking charges.

“We highlight that management is not ruling out Regulated Asset Base (RAB) and discussion with the relevant authorities is still on-going.

“We have yet to impute RAB into our earnings model. Recall, Malaysia Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) proposed the RAB model framework-led tariff on aeronautical charges or Passenger Service Charge (PSC) for MAHB based on a WACC of 10.88 per cent.

“Under the RAB, capex of RM4 billion (previously RM5 billion), regulated revenue per pax is expected to increase to RM43.50 (from currently average RM34.50 per pax) for regulatory period of year 2020 till end 2022,” it said.

Overall, Kenanga Research retained its ‘neutral’ call on the sector.

“On picks, we like MAHB as a monopolistic airport operator in the country. While a prolonged coronavirus pandemic could impact MAHB’s earnings, judging by the experience from SARS indicates that the impact to passenger volume saw a recovery soon after,” it added.