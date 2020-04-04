Avoid public gathering six month, a year after MCO

PUTRAJAYA: Public gatherings such as the organising of Ramadan bazaars must be avoided although the Movement Control Order (MCO) is already done away with, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this was because even though the MCO period had ended, the norms and practices of the Malaysian people had to change and mass gatherings were not encouraged for six months to a year.

‘’Although, the MCO wll be over in two weeks’ time, but our practices have to change, its not a norm anymore.

‘’For example, not shaking hands, cleaning our hands and a social distancing of at least one metre, gathering, for example, is not encouraged at all for six month to a year,’’ he told a media conference on the development of COVID-19 here today.

As such, he said there was a need for a creative and innovative idea such as Ramadan Bazaar food which could be home-delivered.

He said the implementation of the E-Ramadan Bazaar was a good idea as it saw a 70 per cent increase in home delivery services during the first phase of the MCO.

MOH, he said would look at how it could be implemented in accordance with the procedure set by the ministry.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob said all Ramadan bazaars were not allowed to operate as long as the MCO was implemented.

To date, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, Selangor, Kedah and Penang had decided to cancel the Ramadan bazaar in the state.

The country enforced the MCO from March 18 to 31, following the spread of COVID-19.

It was then extended from April 1 to 14. – Bernama