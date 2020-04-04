Boost for Sabah Covid-19 fight

KOTA KINABALU: The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) have given the frontliners in the state a boost in the latter’s fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said that Sabah had just received 200,000 face masks, 50,000 gloves, 10,000 litres of hand sanitser, various laboratory items as well as other medical supplies.

“NADMA has continued to manage the delivery of these critical medical supplies with the assistance and cooperation of TUDM, based in Subang, using the special Airbus A400 aircraft from the Subang RMAF 22 Squadron, on Friday (April 3),” said Safar in a statement yesterday.

Safar, who is also the chairman of the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre, explained that Sabah currently entered the late-containment phase of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Due to the rising trend of the outbreak, Safar said that Sabah was now in need of more medical supplies, especially for the State Health Department, namely the 37 gazetted hospitals, clinics and quarantine centres, and the frontliners (such as the PDRM, ATM, Rela, APM, the Immigration Department, ESSCom and several other state agencies).

“On behalf of the State Government, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the top management of ATM and TUDM as well as the flight crew involved in the shipping operations.

“We would also like to thank all the agencies involved including NADMA, the State National Security Council, the Ministry of Health, PDRM, ATM, Rela, APM, the Immigration Department as well as the other bodies who have worked closely with us,” added Safar.