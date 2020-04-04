Businesses selling Qing Ming paraphernalia feel the pinch

MIRI: Ching Ming (or Tomb-Sweeping Day) which falls today will be observed differently by the Chinese community here due to movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The community has been advised to pay respect to ancestors at home instead of going to cemeteries.

Local businesses selling joss sticks, joss paper and other praying paraphernalia have turned to social media to offer home delivery to reach out to customers.

Wendy Tan, proprietor of Ban Hock (EM) Resources said Covid-19 has seriously impacted her business which had been slow after Chinese New Year.

“The MCO had halted all businesses, including ours, adding misery to the already bad situation. Utility bills, rental, salaries and payment for stocks need to be taken care of,” said Tan welcoming Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) RM600 monthly aid for employees.

“At least it offers relief for small enterprises who have zero income during this period. Even so, we are still struggling to cover other expenses and really hope the MCO will end as soon as possible.”

Besides delivery to homes, Tan also deliver to temples who still need supplies for their daily prayers even though they are closed to the public.

She has also resorted to Facebook live for Q&A offering the best alternatives for customers during this period.