Covid-19: Death toll rises to 10, 15 new positive cases recorded in Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded another death from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 10 since the first death was reported on March 17.

The latest fatality involved a 56-year old man from Kampung Demak Baru, Kuching who passed away at 4.16 pm yesterday (April 3) at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Kuching.

“The case was admitted to SGH on March 30, and tested positive for Covid-19 on April 1, and he passed away on April 3,” said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at a press conference today.

Abdul Karim was representing Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas for the press conference to give the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) daily update on Covid-19 .

He also revealed that 15 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded today, bringing the total number of cases to 254 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

He said that all the new positive cases are now treated at the SGH.

He also revealed that a total of 70 new cases of Person Under Investigation (PUI) were recorded today, bringing the total to 1,579 PUI cases since January 11.

Out of these, 1,135 cases are negative and 190 cases are still pending laboratory results.

There were 44 new PUI cases recorded in Kuching district, out of which two cases involved those who went for screening at the Youth and Sports Complex while the remaining 42 were at SGH Kuching,” he said.

The other PUI cases were in Miri with 11 cases, Serian (8), Samarahan (5), Sri Aman (1) and Bintulu (1).