Covid-19: Four deaths, 150 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia – Health DG

KUCHING: Four more deaths from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) were recorded in the country today, bringing the total number of deaths of the pandemic to 57, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham also said a total of 150 new positive cases were recorded in the country as of 12pm today, bringing the nationwide cumulative tally to 3,483 cases.

“The 54th death involved a Malaysian woman aged 85 who had a history of heart problem. She was admitted to the National Heart Institute on March 23, and died on March 28 at 12.20am.

“The 55th death was a Malaysian woman aged 66 with a history of high blood pressure. She was admitted to the Sultan Ismail Putra in Kelantan on March 18, and died on April 3 at 4pm.

“The 56th death is a 56-year-old Malaysian man who had a history of heart problems. He was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital on March 30, and died on April 3 at 4.16pm.

“The 57th death was a 61-year-old Malaysian male who had a history of diabetes, who was admitted to the Pahang hospital on March 23, and died on April 3 at 10.25pm,” he said.

He was speaking at a daily press conference to update on the Covid-19 situation in the country that was broadcast live on Facebook from Kuala Lumpur earlier.

Dr Noor Hisham said that a total of 88 patients have fully recovered and were discharged today, bringing the total number of patients recovered and discharged to 915 to date.

A total of 99 patients are still being treated in intensive care units, out of which 50 require ventilator support, he added.