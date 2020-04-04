Covid-19: Marina Bay Sands to suspend all Integrated Resort services & operations from April 7

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands (MBS) will be suspending all Integrated Resort services and operations with effect from Apr 7 until May 4.

This is following to Singapore Government Friday’s announced that most businesses will be required to close for a month as a result of the escalation in cases of Covid-19.

“We seek your understanding as we close the Hotel, all attractions including ArtScience Museum, The Shoppes, food and beverage outlets, and the Casino during this period,” it said on its website.

For those who have booked a hotel, reservations for room nights during the period will be cancelled and refunded accordingly, it added.

“We will make our best efforts to find accommodation elsewhere for guests who have already checked in and who were due to stay with us beyond the closure period,” said MBS. – Bernama