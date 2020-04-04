COVID-19: Sixth death in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore today recorded another death due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the tally to six for the island-city.

Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that a patient died from complications due to Covid-19 at 5.41am.

“He was an 88 year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident who had no recent travel history to affected countries and regions,” it said in a statement here.

MOH said the elderly was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on March 29, and admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) the next day.

The man who had been treated in the intensive care unit since then, developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection.

He had a history of heart and kidney disease, cancer and diabetes, it said. – Bernama